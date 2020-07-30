Kangana Ranaut poses for a snap wearing her uncle's Indian Army cap

All of Kangana Ranaut's fans know that the actress has always been proud of her country and always speaks up for India and her brave soldiers. The actress recently made the most of her visit to her 'phuphaji's' (uncle's) house, who is an ex-serviceman in the Indian Army. The Queen actress tried on her uncle's Indian Army cap and even posed for a couple of snaps!

Kangana Ranaut's team shared some photos on Instagram of the actress wearing her uncle's Indian Army cap and wrote, "#KanganaRanaut poses in Army caps, at her uncle, @amitabh6969's house, an ex-serviceman in the Indian Army who received the prestigious 'Shaurya Chakra' from the president. This is awarded for courageous behaviour (gallantry), otherwise than in the face of the enemy. Looking at you 15th August!"

Well, Kangana Ranaut sure looks in her element wearing the cap, doesn't she? She also clicked a picture with sister Rangoli Chandel and a relative wearing similar caps.

Kangana has been in the news lately for being in the forefront of the nepotism row that came back to life after Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise. She was recently embroiled in a massive Twitter spat with Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Recently, speaking about favouritism in the Hindi film industrym Kangana said in a chat with IANS, "Well, for now it has taken a life, many careers… it has just dismantled the very ambition of upcoming actors and struggling outsiders. It has caused a lot of damage. How to dismantle it? We need to talk about it. In many ways it will prepare outsiders."

She added, "Eventually, when a single human being -- talented, extraordinary, genius -- is suppressed to death and killed systematically for petty egos, for petty gains, the offenders don't have a happily ever-after. It's not a world they are rewarded for."

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her next release, Thalaivi. The 33-year-old actor will be essaying the role of Jayalalithaa in the flick. The Tanu weds Manu actor is currently in her hometown Manali since the lockdown was imposed, and has been spending time with her family.

