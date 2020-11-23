Kangana Ranaut posts adorable picture kissing nephew

Actress Kangana Ranaut said that her nephew Prithviraj asked her not to leave for a shoot. Kangana shared a picture on Instagram. In the image, which seems to have taken from her brother Aksht's wedding in Udaipur earlier this month, the actress is seen kissing Prithviraj on his lips.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "When we left for the shoot, he said don't go, I insisted I need to work, he looked thoughtful and immediately sat in my lap and said smilingly....ok you go but let me sit with you for two mins.... still get tears thinking about his face."

Kangana was reportedly leaving for the shoot for her upcoming film "Thalaivi". Thalaivi is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by A.L. Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

At the same time, Kangana is also prepping for the action scene for her upcoming film "Dhaakad".

