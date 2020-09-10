Kangana Ranaut property demolished: Why Hindi? Jayant Patils poser to Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil on Wednesday took a dig at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis after the latter targeted the state government in Hindi on the partial razing of actress Kangana Ranaut's bungalow by the Mumbai civic body. Tagging Fadnavis on Twitter, Patil sought to know why the former chose to speak in Hindi when this issue was related to Maharashtra. Patil, who holds Water Resources portfolio in the Shiv

Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, wondered whether Fadnavis reacted as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly or as the BJP's incharge for Bihar Assembly polls.

Reacting to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) action of demolishing "illegal alterations" in Ranaut's bungalow, Fadnavis reacted both in Marathi and Hindi in separate video messages. He shared his video message in Hindi on Twitter.

"The issue concerns Maharashtra, but reaction in Hindi? The people of Maharashtra should know whether it is Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition or BJP's Bihar poll in-charge speaking," Patil tweeted with "JustAsking" hashtag. Reacting to the BMC's action, Fadnavis said it showed in a way there is a "government-sponsored terror" in the state.

He also said Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had not seen such a "timid and anti-democracy" government till now, and accused it of stifling voices of those holding a different view.