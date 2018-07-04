Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao go bonkers. Watch this video!

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, who have been shooting for Prakash Kovelamudi's Mental Hai Kya, shared a quirky video announcing the film's release date - February 22, 2019

The much-awaited psychological-thriller 'Mental hai kya' starring Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, is slated to release on February 22, next year.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rao released an adorable video in which the Kangana and he announced the news. In the quirky video, Kangana, dressed in a red Anarkali, bumps into Rajkummar, and the duo start crosstalking by asking each other "Mental Hai Kya?" after which they claim that the 'mentals' will meet you on February 22.

The thriller which is Rao and Kangana's second project together after 'Queen' is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film also features Amyra Dastur and Satish Kaushik.

Also Read: Sonali Bendre diagnosed with high-grade cancer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates