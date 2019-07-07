Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao share first look of Judgmentall Hai Kya's song Wakhra Swag

bollywood

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut took to social media and shared the promo of the first song Wakhra Swag from the film Wakhra Swag Judgementall Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut. Pic: Instagram/@team_kangana_ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are all set to thrill their fans once again with her upcoming film – Judgementall Hai Kya. On Saturday, Rajkummar Rao took to his social media and shared the promo of the first song Wakhra Swag from the film. The song will be released on Monday.

Sharing the video, Rajkummar Rao captioned, "Hit the beat, turn up your swag, and gear up for #TheWakhraSong! #TheWakhraSongOutTomorrow"

Fan club of Kangana Ranaut also shared her first look on Instagram. Her team captioned the post, “#KanganaRanaut in her #Queen avatar for the new #SwagSong by @badboyshah.”

The quirky drama has Kangana in a never-seen-before avatar. Says a source, "The film is a whacky, crazy story that revolves around these two characters played by Kangana and Rajkummar Rao. She plays a girl who's suffering from a mental condition and the film revolves around the prejudices and social taboos attached to the topic. There's already immense stigma attached to depression and mental illness and the makers of the film are tackling the issue with sensitivity."

In an interview, Rajkummar Rao also spoke why he bet big on the thriller. "I'm flattered with the kind of response I have been receiving. When I said yes to the film, I knew that I was [signing up] for something unusual. [The treatment that has been employed in the movie] has never been done before. That's where the challenge lay. Also, this is the first time I'm doing a thriller," says Rao, happy to add another genre to his eclectic filmography.

He is particularly glad that the film marks his reunion with Ranaut after Queen (2014). Stating that her spontaneity as an artiste kept him on his toes, he adds, "We still share the same passion [for cinema]. I was excited to work with Kangana because when you work with like-minded actors, your performance becomes better. Many a times, I would improvise, and she was always supportive about it. We would often discuss and rehearse before giving a shot, and it would [improve] the final outcome."

The film's title was earlier Mental Hai Kya. However, the film attracted controversy due to its title. Here's the official statement from the makers: "Given the sensitivity attached to the issue of mental health and our intention of not offending or hurting anyone's sentiments, the makers have decided to change the title of the film Mental Hai Kya to 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. Both Kangana and Rajkummar have outdone themselves in this thriller and we can't wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen. CBFC has cleared the film with U/A certification with minor changes, which the makers are happy to comply with. With the CBFC clearance, the film is all set to release on July 26th."

