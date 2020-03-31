Kangana Ranaut: Ranbir Kapoor came to my house to offer me Sanju, I said no

In Bollywood, an actor is known for his/her film choices but he or she is also known for the roles and films he or she turns down. There are some regrets in the future, but some remain adamant about the decisions they have made. One of them is Kangana Ranaut, who has conducted her career on her own terms and been unabashed about it.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she was as candid as she has always been. She revealed she was offered Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju and why she declined the part. Speaking about it, she spilled the beans and said, "Ranbir Kapoor had come to my house and offered me to do Sanju. I didn't like the role much. There wasn't much for me to do in the film, so I said no to him. Imagine which other actress would say no to him?"

She added, " But I have always believed that I'm not here because of the films I did but because of the films I didn't do." Well, over the years, her film choices have become bolder and braver. Right from Manikarnika to Judgementall Hai Kya to Panga, she's proving to be a force to reckon with. And with Thalaivi and Dhaakad this year, she's likely to take her game a lot higher!

