Kangana Ranaut reacts to Rani Mukerji's MeToo opinion, gives applaud-worthy response

In a recent interview, Rani Mukerji had given her opinion on the #MeToo movement, which wasn't welcomed by the netizens. Kangana came out in the open to give her opinion on this topic

Kangana Ranaut and Rani Mukerji.

In a recent roundtable conference interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, actor Rani Mukerji was asked about the ongoing #MeToo movement. However, Rani's opinion on this sensitive yet strong topic wasn't quite appreciated by the netizens. The Mardaani actress was unabashedly trolled online for her comments and was constantly compared to the other actresses present at the roundtable interview.

This is what Rani had said: "I think as a woman you have to be that powerful within yourself, you have to believe that you're so powerful that if you ever come into a situation like that you have the courage to say 'back off.' I think you have to have the courage to be able to protect yourself. You have to take responsibility for your own self."

Apart from Rani Mukerji, millennials, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma were a part of this conversation, and the latter folks disagreed with the former on her #MeToo comment. However, there was another actress, Kangana Ranaut, who was asked about what she feels about the #MeToo movement.

In an interview to Times Now, while Kangana was promoting her upcoming film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, she in her own way said, "People who need support, who need to be empowered, we must empower but if our society can produce a woman like Rani Laxmi Bai, then why not, they must not be discouraged. If they are strong women, we should not discourage women. I was 16-years-old when I filed my first FIR against sexual assault so there are people who can stand up for themselves, they shouldn't be discouraged."

Kangana Ranaut has always been known for not mincing her words and has fearlessly spoken about nepotism, sexual harassment at workplace, and labour rights. She is gearing up for her film, where she portrays the character of Rani Laxmibai and has also directed the film. The film also features Suresh Oberoi and Ankita Lokhande and will hit the 70 mm on January 25, 2019.

