Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sanjay Raut's abusive comment: 'Where are intolerance debate warriors?'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to an abusive comment that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reportedly made about her in a recent interview.

The actress took to her verified Twitter account on Saturday and wrote: "In 2008 Movie Mafia declared me a Psycho, in 2016 they called me a Witch and Stalker in 2020 Maharashtra Minister publicity gave me the title of H****khor Ladki, because I said after a murder I feel unsafe in Mumbai, where are INTOLERANCE debate warriors?"

In 2008 Movie Mafia declared me a Psycho, in 2016 they called me a Witch and Stalker in 2020 Maharashtra Minister publicity gave me the title of Haramkhor Ladki, because I said after a murder I feel unsafe in Mumbai, where are INTOLERANCE debate warriors? https://t.co/me91rxsShr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2020

Kangana's tweet came in response to a tweet by political observer Madhav Sharma, who wrote: "Sanjay Raut is saying that @KanganaTeam said things against Shiva Ji Maharaj. It's a lie. She has never said anything against the great Shiva Ji. A woman is being abused publicly by people in power and the so called "freedom of speech warriors" will not even say a word. SHAME!!"

Sanjay Raut is saying that @KanganaTeam said things against Shiva Ji Maharaj. It’s a lie. She has never said anything against the great Shiva Ji.



A woman is being abused publicly by people in power and the so called “freedom of speech warriors” will not even say a word. SHAME!! https://t.co/ldUGkVjvRY — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) September 5, 2020

You can fight with Mafia, you can also challenge the governments but how to handle emotional blackmail at home? Who all relate with this scene in my house today ? pic.twitter.com/159mWDgpIO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2020

A video featuring Raut's interview was tweeted by BJP member Major Surendra Poonia, and later retweeted by Kangana.

