Kangana Ranaut returns home to Manali amid Coronavirus outbreak; her nephew showers her with kisses

With a 'stay home' advisory from the government and offices also asking their employees to work from home, coronavirus has more or less brought life to a standstill in the city. Bollywood celebrities, too, have appealed to their fans to be responsible and stay safe in these trying times.

Amid the outbreak, Queen actress Kangana Ranaut has decided to go home to her family in Manali. Her sister Rangoli Chandel shared a couple of photos on Twitter that shows the actress being showered with kisses by her nephew, Rangoli's son Prithvi.

Rangoli shared the photos and wrote, "Massi has just landed in Manali and Prithu is too thrilled to get some chocolates, after all this Corona fellow isn't all that bad because of Corona now our baby girl will be with us for her b'day"

— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020

While we don't quite agree with corona not being a bad fellow, we can understand how nice it must be for the entire family to come together after a long time, especially in time for Kangana's birthday on March 23!

It's adorable how Kangana Ranaut's nephew Prithvi can't handle his happiness on seeing his favourite aunt. Getting hugs and kisses from one's nieces and nephews is always welcome!

Speaking of COVID-19, the dreadful virus has taken three lives in India, including one in Mumbai today. So far, 14 positive cases have been reported in the city.

