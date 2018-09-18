Kangana Ranaut sends in a heartfelt message to Narendra Modi on his birthday

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut

In 2013, Mallika Sherawat had wished Narendra Modi a happy birthday by singing a song for him and posting it online. Yesterday, on his 68th birthday, Kangana Ranaut did something similar.

Thankfully, she did not sing but sent greetings. The video was shot on the set of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Kangy did not mind revealing her look in her zeal to wish Modi. As Kangana is not on social media platforms, Kangana Ranaut's fanclub has posted the video, "#KanganaRanaut wishes Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. She congratulates @PMOIndia on initiatives such as #BetiBachao and wishes he continues along the path of progress. #Manikarnika #NarendraModi #HappyBdayPMModi #HappyBirthdayPM [sic]"

#KanganaRanaut wishes Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. She congratulates @PMOIndia on initiatives such as #BetiBachao & wishes he continues along the path of progress.@Ra_THORe #Manikarnika #NarendraModi #HappyBdayPMModi #HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/XgdA9uBmqp

— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) September 17, 2018

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is all set to release in January 2019. The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Khan and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

