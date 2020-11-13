Kangana Ranaut shares beautiful pictures from her brother Aksht's wedding; welcomes Ritu to the family

Kangana Ranaut was all smile and grace as she welcomed a new member into her family. Her brother Aksht tied the knot with Ritu on Thursday in Udaipur. The actress painted her social media profile with adorable pictures of the newly-wed couple.

In the pictures shared by the Queen actress on her Instagram handle, she looked elegant in her pretty purple-blue coloured lehenga at her brother's wedding. The actress looked charming wearing a heavy necklace, earrings and a maang tika jewellery. Don't believe us? Take a look yourself:

In the next set of pictures, we can see Ranaut enjoying some precious moments with the couple. In the picture, Aksht looks royal in his lavender sherwani while Ritu stunned in her pink-coloured lehenga. Kangana also welcomed her sister-in-law to the family.

Welcome to our family Ritu .... ðÂÂ¹ pic.twitter.com/yvNCHCuTx5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

In this picture, Kangana is seen posing with Aksht and Ritu. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives (sic)".

Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives ðÂÂ¹ pic.twitter.com/50gECg5TOy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

The Simran star also gave us insights of her attire. Sharing a video, she revealed that it took 14 months to design the Gujarati bandhani lehenga that she wore for the wedding. "Everyone who is asking about my lehnga, its a gujrati bandhani lehnga which took almost 14 months to be made, a dying art I am privileged enough to be able to support, designer Anuradha Vakil made this dream come true and my friend SabhyaSachi designed the jewellery for me (sic)", she captioned the picture.

Everyone who is asking about my lehnga, its a gujrati bandhani lehnga which took almost 14 months to be made, a dying art I am privileged enough to be able to support, designer Anuradha Vakil made this dream come true and my friend SabhyaSachi designed the jewellery for me ðÂÂ¹ pic.twitter.com/94ecK39xc0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

On Wednesday, Kangana had shared inside pictures and videos from her brother's Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies. In this video, we can see Kangana dancing her hearts out at the Mehendi ceremony. We can also see Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel showing off her dance moves. Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, "Kangana at Mehandi ceremony. The vibes (sic)".

View this post on Instagram Kangana at Mehandi ceremony. The vibes âÂÂÂÂÂ¨âÂÂÂÂÂ¨âÂÂÂÂÂ¨ A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut) onNov 11, 2020 at 5:26am PST

Rangoli Chandel also gave us a glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities. In this picture, we can see the sisters happily applying Mehendi on their brother's hand.

View this post on Instagram Haldi Mehandi ceremony âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂ¥° A post shared by Rangoli Chandel (@rangoli_r_chandel) onNov 11, 2020 at 3:17am PST

She drew a 'little galaxy' on her brother's palm. Take a look:

Little galaxy on my bholu's hand is by me âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/56Clt1zssL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 11, 2020

