Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai police on October 26 and 27 for questioning in sedition case

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued summons to actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for questioning in a sedition case. Kangana and Rangoli have been asked to appear before the investigating officer at Bandra police station on October 26 and 27 to record their statement.

A man identified as Munnawarali Sayyed had filed a petition in Bandra's Magistrate Court, alleging that Kangana and Rangoli's interviews and tweets about Hindu and Muslim artists has hurt the religious sentiments of communities.

Also Read: FIR against Kangana, Rangoli for spreading communal hatred

In his plea, the petitioner had also mentioned about Kangana's remarks comparing the situation in Mumbai to PoK. The petitioner had stated that as a casting director he works with Hindu as well as Muslim film directors but never faced any discrimination.

"But through social media, Kangana is constantly trying to divide Bollywood industry artists on the basis of Hindus and Muslims. She has also said that the Bollywood film industry has been involved in drugs, murders, and nepotism. These tweets are creating disharmony within Bollywood and among the general public," the petitioner had alleged.

After hearing the plea, the court had asked Bandra Police to register an FIR and investigate the matter. An FIR was registered at Bandra police station under Sections 153-A, 295 A, 124, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

A Mumbai Police official confirmed to Mid-day that summons have been served to Kangana and Rangoli to record their statement.

The police officer said, "On the court's order, the police have registered a case and called Kangana and her sister in Bandra police station on Monday and Tuesday to give a statement in the case."

