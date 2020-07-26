See pictures: Kangana Ranaut slays in pink A-line dress for an online event

'Queen' actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday decked herself up in a pink coloured A-line dress for an online event. The team of the 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share pictures of the actor before she joined actor Rana Daggubati for an online conversation about his upcoming project.

"Got ready for a virtual conversation with Rana Daggubati for his exciting upcoming project," Kangana's team wrote along with the pictures.

In the picture, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor is seen flaunting her full-sleeved below the knee dress which she paired up with black coloured boots. She completed the look with a half-tie hair-do of her naturally curly locks.

Fans of the 'Panga' actor showered love over the pictures and flooded the post will several comments.

