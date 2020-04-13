Kangana Ranaut spends Sunday playing cards with family

Actor Kangana Ranaut spent her Sunday chilling and playing cards with her family. The actor, who is currently in her hometown Manali, was snapped sitting in her garden amid mountains and spending the time with her family.

Kangana's team posted a picture of the actor and her family enjoying the game on Instagram. "Lockdown = family + sun + new games and tricks. What are y'all playing? Tell us in the comments below," Kangana's team captioned the post.

The 'Queen' actor's sister Rangoli Chandel also posted the picture on Twitter and revealed that the family was playing with cards in the picture. The actor, who is from India's hilly state of Himachal Pradesh, is currently back home with her family, like many other Bollywood celebrities during the lockdown.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever