Kangana Ranaut steals moments of joy on sets of Thalaivi

Queen actor Kangana Ranaut who is currently shooting for the biographical drama on the life of Thalaivi J. Jayalalithaa stole moments of solace from shooting and enjoyed by the beach. Ranaut's team shared pictures from the moments on Instagram where she is seen enjoying the waves wearing a green floral suit.

"Life is all about little moments... Kangana Ranaut, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film, #Thalaivi, in Chennai was captured enjoying the waves, on her way to Pondicherry," read the picture caption.

Earlier on Sunday, the actor was seen acing a Bharatnatyam dance step. Kangana who will be seen essaying the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the film was seen donning a traditional avatar, complete with a gajra and a gold headgear.

'Thalaivi' is being helmed by AL Vijay and has been written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever