Kangana Ranaut talks about 'suddenly chaos' engulfing her again
Kangana Ranaut talks about the chaos in her life engulfing her again, shares her picture along with the tweet.
Actress Kangana Ranaut has tweeted a cryptic post amidst her war with Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government. "In this chaos there are potent pauses that engulf me. Where am I? I don't recognise. What life threw at me so far I could barely catch up with but it's asking for more, I give every ounce of me still it needs more and suddenly chaos engulfs me again," Kangana tweeted on Sunday.
Have a look at the tweet right here:
In this chaos there are potent pauses that engulf me. Where am I? I don’t recognise. What life threw at me so far I could barely catch up with but it’s asking for more, I give every ounce of me still it needs more and suddenly chaos engulfs me again. pic.twitter.com/8ZyMByCPyB— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 13, 2020
She also posted her photo that shows her lost in her thoughts with a pen in her mouth.
The tension between the actress and the state government began after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir and called the city's police force a "sham".
Kangana arrived in Mumbai on September 9 with the Y-plus security provided to her by the Central government.
