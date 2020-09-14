Kangana Ranaut talks about 'suddenly chaos' engulfing her again

Actress Kangana Ranaut has tweeted a cryptic post amidst her war with Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government. "In this chaos there are potent pauses that engulf me. Where am I? I don't recognise. What life threw at me so far I could barely catch up with but it's asking for more, I give every ounce of me still it needs more and suddenly chaos engulfs me again," Kangana tweeted on Sunday.

Have a look at the tweet right here:

In this chaos there are potent pauses that engulf me. Where am I? I don’t recognise. What life threw at me so far I could barely catch up with but it’s asking for more, I give every ounce of me still it needs more and suddenly chaos engulfs me again. pic.twitter.com/8ZyMByCPyB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 13, 2020

She also posted her photo that shows her lost in her thoughts with a pen in her mouth.

The tension between the actress and the state government began after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir and called the city's police force a "sham".

Kangana arrived in Mumbai on September 9 with the Y-plus security provided to her by the Central government.

