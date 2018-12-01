Kangana Ranaut: Technicians and labourers are unsung heroes of film industry

bollywood

Kanagana Ranaut, whose film, Manikarnika awaits its release, the actress says that the technicians and labourers are the unsung heroes of the film industry

Kangana Ranaut

Recently, there were reports of the workers on the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi not getting their dues paid for this film. However, in a recent interaction with Kangana Ranaut, when she was prodded with this question, she said, "I've been informed about it there's nothing as such and it's just a dispute with a vendor where they don't think that they should pay as much the vendor is demanding for."

Kangana further added, "I also feel like being a technician as I think they're devalued. I also want to venture into writing and direction and jobs which are for the unsung heroes, and I also want to motivate the people for same. But when this injustice happens with labourers and technicians, it can't be tolerated".

She claims to be standing tall with technicians and workers, and promised to disassociate with this movie if she learned of any kind of injustice happening on Manikarnika's sets.

"I said that I won't go for any promo launch and I won't promote the film as well even if a single labourer's money has got stuck. I also don't think any such issue can happen on a film like this and Zee Studios has a great reputation. So, there'll be no complaints from our end," concluded Kangana.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is said to be releasing on January 25.

