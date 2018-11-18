Kangana Ranaut tied up with Panga's shoot and Manikarnika's edit at the same time

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut is multi-tasking as the edit of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is currently underway in Mumbai

Kangana Raunat started shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga in Bhopal last week. The actor is multi-tasking as the edit of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is currently underway in Mumbai.

Though Panga is a long schedule, she is overseeing the edit as well. Whenever she has a day off from the shoot, she zips in and out of Mumbai to check how the film is shaping up. Kangy sure knows how to do a balancing act, considering she has helmed and acted in the Rani Laxmibai biopic as well.

After director Krish abandoned Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ranaut had to take up reins of direction on her hands and reshoot several portions of the period drama. Krish left the project midway to work on the South movie - the NTR biopic. After working tirelessly for the war saga and completing the shoot, she started looking into its post-production too.

However, Krish told the makers he won't be available to do the editing. Said a source close to the development, "Krish called up the producers of Manikarnika and informed them that he won't be able to sit for the post-prod work on the film. He is busy finishing his South project which is being planned as a two-parter. It's become more of an ego tussle now with him releasing the second part of the NTR biopic on the same day as Manikarnika."

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

