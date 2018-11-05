Kangana Ranaut to celebrate Diwali at her new home in Manali

bollywood

As Kangana Ranaut had taken great interest in setting up the plush pad, she is now keen to see how it looks bedecked with festive lights

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has headed to hometown Manali for Diwali. This is the first time she will be celebrating the festive season at her new home, Kartik Nivas. As Kangy had taken great interest in setting up the plush pad, she is now keen to see how it looks bedecked with festive lights.

She is slated to begin shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga on November 9. It will be almost a month-long schedule in Bhopal. For Panga, Ranaut is set to up the bar to not only learn the tricks of kabaddi, but also physically transform herself to do justice to the part. Kangs will gain 10 kilos for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's directorial offering.

After wrapping up the shoot of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, she had been rehearsing for her role of a kabaddi player in Panga as well as overseeing the edit of Manikarnika. While Kangana has worked night and day to finish the shoot of the movie it still needs to be edited. However, Krish had told the makers he won't be available to do the same. Hence the makers had requested Kangana to finish the edits, as well. Kangana has directed 90-95% of movie's drama sequences. Kangana had to make several adjustments and changes in her date diary to accommodate this. She also reportedly lost out on quite a few big endorsement deals for the same. The actor is looking forward to the four-day break before work beckons again.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut's Manali bungalow costs a whopping Rs 30 crore?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates