Kangana Ranaut turns heads at Mumbai airport on her return from Cannes 2019

Kangana Ranaut made a bold style statement during her visit to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The Manikarnika actress continued the stylish trend even on her return from the French Riviera when she was spotted at Mumbai airport

Kangana Ranaut. Pic/instagram.com/team_kangana_ranaut

Kangana Ranaut sure knows how to carry her outfits confidently. The Manikarnika actress has a chic style sense and looks good in everything she wears. Kangana made a bold style statement during her visit to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. And she continued the stylish trend even on her return from the French Riviera when she was spotted at Mumbai airport.

Kangana Ranaut was clicked at Mumbai airport wearing a checked mini skirt paired with a matching overcoat and a striped pink Prada shirt. The actress paired her classy style with oversized round sunglasses, pink Jimmy Choo sandals and a matching Miu Miu handbag.

Team Kangana Ranaut shared the actress' picture on their official Instagram handle. The caption read, "#KanganaRanaut spotted at the Mumbai airport! She just returned to India after a stellar time at Cannes!"

Doesn't the Queen look effortlessly stunning?

Kangana Ranaut was a sight for sore eyes on her many appearances at Cannes 2019. On her first appearance at Cannes, Kangy opted for an exquisite Kanjeevaram saree from Madhurya, which she paired with a heavy golden corset designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Later, for a Swiss brand's party, Kangana Ranaut showed off her chic side in an asymmetrical thigh-high slit white gown, and she looked like a vision in white. Kangana Ranaut was seen channelling her inner diva in this Toni Maticevski ensemble, with a high bun and classy makeup.

Kangana then looked like a breath of fresh air in a blue floral slit pleated gown.

Kangana Ranaut has an incredible style sense and she keeps giving her fans and followers a lot of fashion inspo every day. Her Cannes 2019 looks are proof that Kangana can turn heads in both, the simplest outfit, and the most fabulous gown.

