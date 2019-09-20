Kangana Ranaut undergoes extensive prosthetic prep for Thalaivi in the US

Kangana Ranaut is one actor who pays attention to every detail in the character she plays. Ever since it was announced that Kangana will be playing Jayalalithaa in a biopic, there was a lot of interest around how the actor would look, especially in the older version. Kangy's sister Rangoli also tweeted a few pictures and going by the looks of it, the Queen actress is all set to step into the shoes of 'iron lady' Jayalalithaa.

Kangana Ranaut trying prosthetics for Thalaivi

The extensive measurements for prosthetics are in addition to the 'Simran' actor learning Bharatnatyam and Tamil for Thalaivi. The film will go on floors post-Diwali near Mysore. Kangana flew to Los Angeles a few days ago for the measurements earlier this week.

The producer of the film, Vishnu Induri, has earlier revealed that Hollywood artist, Jason Collins, who has worked on films like Blade Runner and Caption Marvel, will be working on Kangana's look in Thalaivi. Check out Rangoli's tweet right away!

This is how measurements for prosthetics are taken, it’s not easy to be an actor, Kangana so calm even in something which is so suffocating for us to even watch ðÂÂ° pic.twitter.com/APQ9OSP2aT — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 19, 2019

Looking after the preparation, we are sure fans are waiting to see Kangana's first look from the film. It is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. The biopic will be titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Telegu while it will be called 'Jaya' in Hindi. Jayalalithaa served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years and was an actor before entering politics. The AIADMK leader left countless supporters bereaved when she died in 2016 at the age of 68.

Thalaivi will be released in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, and under the same name Thalaivi. While there are reports that the film has been stalled, the representatives of this film have said that the shoot starts rolling as per schedule without any delay.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut takes off with team to United States for look test of Thalaivi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates