Kangana Ranaut undergoes extensive prosthetic prep for Thalaivi in the US
Kangana Ranaut never ceases to leave the audience in awe with her performances, and she seems all set to bring yet another powerful act on-screen with Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi
Kangana Ranaut is one actor who pays attention to every detail in the character she plays. Ever since it was announced that Kangana will be playing Jayalalithaa in a biopic, there was a lot of interest around how the actor would look, especially in the older version. Kangy's sister Rangoli also tweeted a few pictures and going by the looks of it, the Queen actress is all set to step into the shoes of 'iron lady' Jayalalithaa.
Kangana Ranaut trying prosthetics for Thalaivi
The extensive measurements for prosthetics are in addition to the 'Simran' actor learning Bharatnatyam and Tamil for Thalaivi. The film will go on floors post-Diwali near Mysore. Kangana flew to Los Angeles a few days ago for the measurements earlier this week.
The producer of the film, Vishnu Induri, has earlier revealed that Hollywood artist, Jason Collins, who has worked on films like Blade Runner and Caption Marvel, will be working on Kangana's look in Thalaivi. Check out Rangoli's tweet right away!
This is how measurements for prosthetics are taken, it’s not easy to be an actor, Kangana so calm even in something which is so suffocating for us to even watch ðÂÂ° pic.twitter.com/APQ9OSP2aT— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 19, 2019
Looking after the preparation, we are sure fans are waiting to see Kangana's first look from the film. It is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. The biopic will be titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Telegu while it will be called 'Jaya' in Hindi. Jayalalithaa served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years and was an actor before entering politics. The AIADMK leader left countless supporters bereaved when she died in 2016 at the age of 68.
Thalaivi will be released in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, and under the same name Thalaivi. While there are reports that the film has been stalled, the representatives of this film have said that the shoot starts rolling as per schedule without any delay.
Kangana Ranaut is not only known for her bold and carefree attitude but also her willingness to experiment with various styles and flaunt many looks with ease. She was judged for her fashion sense in the initial phase of her career, something which she overcame gradually by grooming herself. She had confessed, "When I started out, in the beginning, I was judged for my fashion sense. I was from the mountains, so I dressed differently. If you are not launched in a certain manner, if you are not groomed in a certain way, then your journey is a bit different from others." (All photos/mid-day archives)
Kangana Ranaut experimented with fashion from an early age and would pair up accessories and clothes that her neighbors termed as bizarre. Her mantra is: "I want to present the best version of myself but I am not at all fashion conscious. I just love expressing myself through my dressing sense. If it makes a strong point, then great. If it doesn't then I don't fuss over it."
Kangana Ranaut was only 16 when she was hired by a modeling agency, after which several offers came her way. Talking about her initial days, she said, "I started as a small-town girl and it was not a conscious leap where I decided that 'Okay fine, I have to emerge as this style icon'. While growing up, I was quite experimental with my looks. It was not like that I didn't stand out back home in my little village where I grew up. In fact, my fashion sense was quite outrageous. I remember wearing torn shorts and a straw hat and going to market, which sort of scandalized everyone."
Kangana Ranaut achieved a degree of success as a model before foraying into filmdom. Kangs made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with Gangster, for which she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.
Kangana Ranaut is a showstopper at major fashion events like Lakme Fashion Week even today and stuns on-lookers on the ramp. The actress said her father was not happy with her style while growing up. "I remember my father being extremely upset with what I wore and how I carried myself. He didn't approve of it. But I just thought that it was none of his business and I did what I liked anyway," she said.
Kangana Ranaut played a supermodel in Madhur Bhandarkar's 2008 directorial Fashion. She received accolades for her performance in the film.
Kangana Ranaut is considered a true style icon and is the cynosure of all eyes when she walks the ramp.
Kangana Ranaut went on to star in several successful films such as Woh Lamhe, Life in a... Metro, Fashion, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Tanu Weds Manu, Queen and many others.
Kangana Ranaut has won three National Film Awards. She was named Best Supporting Actress for Fashion and bagged the Best Actress Awards for Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.
Kangana Ranaut has showcased creations by many eminent designers such as Manish Malhotra and JJ Walia.
Be it traditional or western outfits, Kangana Ranaut knows how to pull off any look with elan.
Kangana Ranaut's family members were initially unhappy about her choosing modelling as a career but have since reconciled after she gained recognition for her hard work.
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut's latest release Judgementall Hai Kya has become the talk of the town. The film has garnered praises from critics for its unique and quirky content.
Post-Judgementall Hai Kya Kangana Ranaut is set to play a spy in the upcoming heroine-centric action thriller, Dhaakad. "Dhaakad is an action film and it is (a) big film. For us, it's like venturing into a genre that is absolutely missing in Hindi films. It is something of a thriller -- intriguing and more of like a spy thriller. In the film, my name is Agni. I play a spy," Kangana told IANS. The project is helmed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai.
Here's wishing all the very best to Kangana Ranaut!
Kangana Ranaut is, by all means, the reigning fashion queen of Bollywood. She is always known to flaunt her love for experimentation and effortless style. After her successful Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Kangana's latest release is Judgementall Hai Kya. Let's take a look at some of her most stunning pictures.
