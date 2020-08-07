Kangana Ranaut urges people to choose love on Occasion of National Handloom Day

On occasion of National Handloom day on Saturday, August 7, the Manikarnika actress who's always been an ardent supporter of weavers and handloom took to tweeter and mentioned "Most of us have more than we can consume, Fashion industry has become one of the most damaging industries for our environment, new challenges call for new resolves, lets promote our own Indian organic fabric industries and preserve the planet.

When we choose Handloom we choose to elevate our poor weavers out of poverty, we choose vocal for local, we choose our Mother Earth, we choose love for every single being on this planet #NationalHandloomDay pic.twitter.com/i1q5NbH7E0 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 7, 2020

The actress has always spoken of her love for ethics and Indian outfits and design. She further tweets" When we choose Handloom we choose to elevate our poor weavers out of poverty, we choose vocal for local, we choose our Mother Earth, we choose love for every single being on this planet (sic)".

