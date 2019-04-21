Kangana Ranaut was the original choice for Jayalalithaa biopic, say makers

bollywood

Recently, there had been chatter that Vidya Balan was initially approached for the project, but the makers of the biopic have said that Kangana Ranaut was always the original choice

Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan

The makers of the upcoming biopic on Jayalalithaa starring Kangana Ranaut took to social media to announce that she was the original choice. Recently, there had been chatter that Vidya Balan was initially approached for the project.

Producer Shailesh R Singh tweeted, "As producers, we never approached anybody except Kangana. As far as our film Thalaivi (Tamil) and Jaya (Hindi) is concerned, Kangana was the first and only choice of writer Vijayendra Prasad. We start filming soon (sic)." Point noted.

Sharing her feelings of being a part of Jaya, Kangana had said, "I always wanted to work in regional films because when we go to Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh, we realise that people over there only watch films made by their local film industry. So there is a disconnect with that part of the country. I was waiting for a good opportunity to work over there and this film just came my way."

The Manikarnika actress added, "I was working on my own biopic, but her (Jayalalithaa) story is very similar to my story. In fact, it is a bigger success story than mine. When I heard the narration of this film, I found many similarities between both the stories. So when I had the option to do a film based on her story or my story, I decided on the former."

