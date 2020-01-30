Kangana Ranaut wishes her make-up artist Maria Sharma for completing 50 glorious years in Hindi Cinema

While women empowerment and involvement are topics of pride for our generation in India, a torchbearer of such empowerment in the film industry is Maria Sharma. She is a legendary hairstylist who has worked with renowned celebrities for the past 50 years.

Kangana Ranaut, who has previously worked with her in fashion, brought in a cake on the sets of Thalaivi to mark her astounding contribution to the industry. Kangana who herself believes in woman empowerment and is quite vocal about women in the workspace. Maria plays a significant part in Kangana's career as she was there in Fashion, Once upon a time in Mumbaai & Woh Lamhe and several other projects of Kangana.

Her team took to its Instagram account to post a lovely message for her that you all must read, take a look:

Maria, who had a rough start in life as her husband died when she was just 20 years old. But with her arduous work, she went on to become one of the top artists in Bollywood. While striving for that title, she also raised her 2 daughters by her self.

Maria has worked with notable actresses such as Hema Malani, Manisha Koirala, Sharmila Tagore and in films such as Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, Fashion, Company, Phool Aur Kante to name a few.

