Kangana Ranaut dotes on him and the paps have a field day clicking the tot who is camera-friendly

Kangana Ranaut and her nephew, Prithvi Raj Chandel, are inseparable. The six-month-old has been accompanying her on the set of Prakash Kovelamudi's Mental Hai Kya. Kangy dotes on him and the paps have a field day clicking the tot who is camera-friendly.

Kangana Ranaut stars alongside Rajkummar Rao and Amyra Dastur in the upcoming film, which is being touted as a 'thriller comedy' as per producer Ekta Kapoor. The movie will be directed by National Award-winner Prakash Kovelamudi. Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao will reunite on-screen in Mental Hai Kya, after starring together in the 2014 hit Queen. The film has been written by Kanika Dhillon. Amyra Dastur, who joined the cast of Mental Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut, will play Rao's love interest in the upcoming psychological thriller, according to a press release. Kangana Ranaut is also currently filming for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a historical fiction drama in which she is essaying Rani Laxmibai. The film also stars Sonu Sood and will see popular television actress Ankita Lokhande.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut is Alia Bhatt's fan; Calls her 'crowned queen'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates