Kangana Ranaut wraps up the Delhi schedule of her film Panga

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut co-star Jassie Gill shared a picture from the schedule wrap on his Instagram Story and revealed that the team's next leg of the tour would be Kolkata

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently basking in the success of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', is all set to treat fans with her upcoming film 'Panga'. Kangana recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of the film. Her co-star Jassie Gill shared a picture from the schedule wrap on his Instagram Story and revealed that the team's next leg of the tour would be Kolkata.

The actor shared a small clip and wrote "wrapped up, Abhi chalo Kolkata...yeh movie hum pure India mein shoot kr rahe hain." (Let's go to Kolkata now, we are shooting this film all over the country).

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the director of the film, thanked Delhi as the crew packed up for the next destination.

"Inspite of tough schedule and soaring temperature, Delhi you have been really kind. Thank-you my lovely #panga people. #pangastories," she wrote on Instagram.

Kangana and Ashwiny have been bonding well and having a good time together. A couple of days ago, the filmmaker posted a few pictures of the two enjoying their time in the capital and hogging on scrumptious food that Dilli offers.

Kangana will be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi player for the first time in the upcoming sports film. It also stars Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.

Reportedly, lot of actors, including Kangana, have undergone Kabaddi training for the film. In fact, Kangana underwent rigorous training for over two months.

On August 21, last year, Ashwiny had revealed the cast of the film. She chose a unique way to announce the film as she shared a video, featuring snapshots of its cast with their family.

The film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020. Kangana was last seen in ''Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' as warrior queen Rani Laxmi Bai. The actor will next be seen in 'Mental Hai Kya', which also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates