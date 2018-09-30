Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika to launch Teaser on 2nd October

bollywood

The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Zeeshan Ayyub and Taher Shabbir in pivotal roles

One of the most anticipated films of 2019, Manikarnika starring Kangana Ranaut has announced to launch its teaser on Gandhi Jayanti, 2nd October. Based on the first war of Independence of 1857, Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi's Directorial celebrates the valour, passion, strength and courage of Rani Lakshmibai, played by Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut.

As Gandhi Jayanti is a fitting day to pay tribute to the heroes of Indian Independence & their undying spirit for freedom The makers of Manikarnika felt it was apt to launch the teaser of the film on Gandhi Jayanti that captures the historic life story of the warrior Queen Rani Lakhsmibai, the first hero of the first war of Indian independence

Shariq patel, CEO Zee Studios reflecting on his decision quoted , 'Manikarnika salutes the extraordinary journey of India's fiercest warrior queen. Rani Lakshmi bai sacrificed her life, fighting for freedom and proud to bring this epic journey to screen and inspire future generations. We are excited to launch the teaser on Gandhi Jayanti and we are confident it will win hearts"

Kangana Ranaut Shared "I am proud of this film, and of portraying a character who empowers and inspires. We have put in our heart, blood and sweat into making this film. Manikarnika will make every Indian Proud. I am ecstatic to showcase the teaser to everyone on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti"

Producer Kamal Jain quipped that It has been an honour to present the life story of One of India's bravest warriors on the big screen. He added that the film captures multiple-facets of Rani Lakhsmibai who was not only a great warrior but also an outstanding human being whose courage resonates with people even today.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain & directed by National Award Winner Krish Jagarlamudi releases on the eve of Republic Day, 25th January 2019. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Zeeshan Ayyub and Taher Shabbir in pivotal roles

