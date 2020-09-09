Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai visit delayed; here's why

The visit of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to Mumbai may be delayed as a sample drawn for the coronavirus test in Himachal Pradesh failed on Tuesday, doctors said. However, the tests of her sister and her assistant were negative.

"The coronavirus sample of Kangana failed. Another sample will be collected tomorrow," a government doctor posted in Mandi town told IANS.

The actress had moved to her parental house in Mandi district from her cottage in Manali.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever