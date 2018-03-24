Kangana Ranaut was surprised to see a cake shaped like her new home in Manali

Kangana Ranaut's staff surprised the actor on her birthday yesterday with a cake shaped like her new home in Manali. The house cake could have doubled for the housewarming party as well.

Kangana's sister Rangoli took to Twitter to wish Kangana:

On her b’day our little Queen gifts herself a greener planet ð ...May you live long and live a beautiful life .. ð♥ï¸ðº #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/kHipLaaiD9 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2018

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates