Kangana Ranaut's staff surprised the actor on her birthday

Mar 24, 2018, 11:25 IST | The Hitlist Team

Kangana Ranaut was surprised to see a cake shaped like her new home in Manali

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's staff surprised the actor on her birthday yesterday with a cake shaped like her new home in Manali. The house cake could have doubled for the housewarming party as well.

Kangana's sister Rangoli took to Twitter to wish Kangana:

