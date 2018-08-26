Kangna Ranaut contributes Rs 10 lakh for Kerala flood victims

bollywood

Kangna Ranaut is keen that citizens extend a helping hand in whatever capacity they can

Kangna Ranaut

Kangna Ranaut has contributed Rs 10 lakh for the Kerala flood victims. The actor is keen that citizens extend a helping hand in whatever capacity they can. She says even Rs 100 can make a difference in someone's life. Kangy says she can feel the pain and sense of loss.

Kangana Ranaut, who is vocal about political and social issues, says she has no plans to join politics. "I think politics shouldn't be taken as a career. If somebody like me wants to join politics, then firstly he or she needs to renunciation all pains and pleasures of the material world, become as ascetic or bairagi," the actress said. "If you want to serve people then you have to give up your family and other things in your life, then only, I will be able to serve the country and that should be the intention. At this point, I am very successful in my career so I don't want to make my career in another field."

Kangana expressed her views about joining the political world while interacting on Wednesday night with the media at the "In Conversation with the Mystic 2018" session along with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudevat. The actress also criticised her contemporaries from Bollywood for not taking a stand on social issues."I feel we should talk about the present day conditions of our country and we should think about how we can unite this country. Most of my contemporaries don't talk about it. Not long ago, a celebrity made a statement that we don't have water and electricity problem, so why should we talk about it? And it hurts. You cannot talk like that. What kind of individual talks like that? You are a part of this country and it's not just about you."

