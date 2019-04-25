Kanhaiya Kumar: BJP trying to spoil my roadshows

national

In Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency, Kumar will be contesting against BJP's Giriraj Singh and Tanveer Hassan of the RJD

Kanhaiya Kumar

Former JNU Students' Union president and CPI candidate from Begusarai, Kanhaiya Kumar, on Thursday alleged that the rival BJP is trying to spoil his roadshows and is trying to divert the focus of people from him.

"In my rallies, the supporters of the BJP waved black flags at me. I believe that each candidate who is contesting the Lok Sabha has a constitutional right to ask for a vote and do electioneering. Disturbing someone's roadshow is a violation of the law," he added.

"People who create obstructions in roadshows are often seen participating in Giriraj Singh's rally," he added.

On asking about the triangular fight in Begusarai, Kumar quickly stated, "Fights are never triangular. I have a fight with the BJP. I am fighting against their fake promises and lies."

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged: "he is contesting elections on fake agendas and has ignored all the basic issues at the grass root level."

Begusarai will go to polls on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

