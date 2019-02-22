Kanhu from Mere Pyare Prime Minister writes a note to real life PM

bollywood

Kanhu tweeted a series of notes to PM talking about the current problems faced by the country

Kanhu. Picture Courtesy: Kanhu's Twitter account

Kanhu from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mere Pyare Prime Minister took to his social media writing a note to the real-life Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The little one tweeted a series of notes to PM talking about the current problems faced by the country. Mere Pyare Prime Minister focusses on the issue of open defecation and sanitation problems in the country that showcases little Kanhu's dream to build a toilet for his mother Sargam.

Urging PM Narendra Modi, Kanhu shares, "#MerePyarePrimeMinister, Aap apni Maa se bohot pyar karte ho yeh baat meri favourite hai. Mai bhi apni Maa se bohot pyar karta hu. Jaisa meri Maa ke sath hua vaisa agar aapki Maa ke sath hota toh aapko kaisa lagta? Aapka Pyaara, Kanhu #MerePyarePMKoChitthi @narendramodi @PMOIndia [sic]"

He further shares, "#MerePyarePrimeMinister, Mujhe aapse milna hai. Kya aapse milne ke liye bada aadmi hona zaruri hai? Kya aap mere jaise baccho ko milke hamari problems nahi sunoge? Aapka Pyaara, Kanhu

#MerePyarePMKoChitthi @narendramodi @PMOIndia [sic]"

He also shares, "#MerePyarePrimeMinister, Koi terrorist kyu banta hai? Mere Maa kehti hai ki kisi ko maarna bhuri baat hoti hai. Kya unki Maa unhe aisa nahi kehti? Aap ko kya lagta hai? Aapka Pyaara, Kanhu #MerePyarePMKoChitthi @narendramodi @PMOIndia [sic]"

The trailer showcases the journey of little Kanhu, which embarks to fulfill his dream to build a toilet for his mother's safety, the struggle which goes to the Prime Minister of the nation. Mere Pyare Prime Minister focus on the issue of open defecation and sanitation problems in the country told through the story of a slum boy who wants to build a toilet for his mother.

Starring National award-winning actress Anjali Patil, Makarand Deshpande, Rasika Agashe, Sonia Albizuri and Nachiket Purnapatre, the music of the film is given by Shankar Ehsan Loy and lyrics by Gulzar.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen) and PVR Cinemas present, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial Mere Pyare Prime Minister is all set to release on March 15, 2019.

