Kanika Dhillon and director husband Prakash Kovelamudi have parted ways

Kanika Dhillon and Prakash Kovelamudi tied the knot in 2014. It is said to be an amicable parting and the duo is open to professional collaborations.

Kanika Dhillon with husband Prakash Kovelamudi

Writer Kanika Dhillon and director husband Prakash Kovelamudi have gone their separate ways. This news too came as a surprise as the two collaborated on the recent release, Judgementall Hai Kya.

Dhillon wrote the script of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer and Kovelamudi helmed the film. The couple tied the knot in 2014. It is said to be an amicable parting and the duo is open to professional collaborations. Reportedly, they have been staying apart for the last two years.

Judgementall Hai Kya also starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead. The film had been mired in controversies since its announcement. First, it was the title that had to be changed (it was named Mental Hai Kya earlier) after mental health experts termed it as "insensitive" towards people who suffer from mental health issues, then there was an issue with the release dates, and not to mention Kangana Ranaut's infamous tiff with a journalist at the song launch, which led to entertainment journalists across India thinking of boycotting the actress.

The film has done decent business at the box office, having crossed Rs 30 crore in its first week. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the flick also features Jimmy Shergill in a pivotal role.

In case you're taken aback by Kanika and Prakash Kovelamudi parting ways, another Bollywood couple has also called it quits. Dia Mirza and husband Sahil Sangha announced their separation yesterday, August 1, through a post on social media. Dia Mirza said that she and Sahil will continue to be friends and will be there for each other. Check out the post:

Dia Mirza, 37, and Sahil Sangha, 39, were business partners and in a relationship for a while before they got married in 2014. "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other," the statement read.

