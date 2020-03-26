Kanika Kapoor deletes post where she revealed she has been tested positive for Coronavirus

A lot has happened in Kanika Kapoor's life in these last few days. Ever since she has been tested positive for Coronavirus, fans, and people, in general, questioned her for traveling and attending parties despite not being well. She even clarified herself on social media how she has quarantined herself but now has deleted that post.

Even Bappi Lahiri, who was about to collaborate with her for a song on the virus, wished her to get well soon. Unfortunately, people will not be able to see that song anytime soon, and neither her post that revealed about her health. This is what she wrote- "Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago." (sic)

She also added, "At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK." (sic)

The singer had met Prince Charles and some users on Twitter shared a throwback photo of their meeting, also mentioning about Prince Charles' Coronavirus, have a look at some of the reactions right here:

Prince Charles and Kanika Kapoor.

Two coronavirus +ve cases

When did they met?#CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/P2evVXv1Ts — Tauseef Sheikh (@tauseefjourno) March 25, 2020

Well, now, she's taking care of herself and making sure she stays inside her house until she's absolutely fine, hail and hearty. We wish her a speedy and quick recovery!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates