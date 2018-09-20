Kanika Kapoor: Glad to see non-film music reaching mass audience

bollywood

Known for giving an array of hit Bollywood songs like "Chittiyaan kalaiyyan" and "Baby doll", singer Kanika Kapoor, who has come up with her latest single "Cheater Mohan", feels happy to see that her non-movie song is reaching a wide audience.

"People usually like listening to film songs, but now things are changing. Singles and non-movie music is also getting acknowledged and I am glad that my non-film song 'Cheater Mohan' is being appreciated by a larger audience," the 40-year-old told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Penned by Shabbir Ahmad, "Cheater Mohan" has a mix of Bhojpuri and English lyrics, with many quirky lines. The song's YouTube video, launched on September 17, has garnered around 4,280,000 views.

Kanika said: "The lyrics were made in front of me and when I first read the lyrics, I was not able to control my laughter. For a long time, I wanted to create a family song.

"I wanted to make a song which is enjoyed by everyone -- from children to an old person. So, I narrated my idea to Shabbirji and we both started working on it to create a peppy and fun song."

Asked if it was difficult to sing a song in the Bhojpuri dialect, Kanika said that being raised in Uttar Pradesh, the accent came naturally to her.

Having started her musical journey with recreations of old songs, Kanika has voiced concern over the treatment of remakes nowadays.

"In our industry, many hit songs have been recreated horribly. There is no harm in recreations, but one should not distort the original song. If I recreate some old song, I will always make sure that I don't destroy it, added the "Chhil gaye naina" singer.

