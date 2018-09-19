Kanika Kapoor: Indian women will relate to Cheater Mohan

bollywood

Kanika Kapoor

Singer Kanika Kapoor says modern-day Indian women will relate to her song "Cheater Mohan".

"'Cheater Mohan' is a song that I would personally love to hear as an audience on a fun night out," Kanika said in a statement.

In the song, "Cheater Mohan" calls out heartbreakers and troublemakers, but with quirky lyrics and in a fun way.

"The lyrics are quite interesting and I do feel the modern-day Indian women will relate to it . We've all encountered these situations at different phases in our life and we wanted to capture that essence and package it into a peppy, vibrant and very enjoyable party song,a she added.

Kanika is known for hit tracks like "Baby doll", "Chittiyaan kalaiyaan", "Desi look", "Nachan farrate" and "Da da dasse".

