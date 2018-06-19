Kanika Kapoor is holidaying in Maldives

Kanika Kapoor planned a four-day trip to the Maldives , where she even visited the Soneva Glass Studio with her close friend ,designer Manish Arora

Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor recently took off for a much deserved break to the Maldives with her close friends and family. The gorgeous singer planned a four-day trip to the Maldives, where she even visited the Soneva Glass Studio with her close friend, designer Manish Arora.

Talking about her visit there says Kanika, "It was stunning to see the usage of glass and colour. They have been doing a great job by recycling glass and making some stunning art pieces".

Kanika and her family even visited the Veligandu Island Beach, popular for its scuba diving. "We took part in a lot of water sports at the Banana Reef. We also explored a Dolphin cruise, diving and snorkelling. I enjoy creating memories at such places," adds Kanika.

The singer admits that when on vacation her diet normally goes for a toss. "I’ve always preferred eating at popular locals spots as opposed to resorts. Maldivian cuisine i quite similar to Indian food .We tried the Bis Keemiya, which is quite similar to our samosas. We also tasted the Boshi Mashuni, which is made from banana flowers, fresh coconut and the tradition Maldivian chilli, followed Garudhiya, which is a traditional soup".

