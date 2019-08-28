Kanika Kapoor loses her best friend, expresses grief through pictures

bollywood

Singer Kanika Kapoor recently shared the news of her best friend, Annabel Treon, passing away. The singer expressed her grief through a series of pictures that also feature Annabel.

Kanika Kapoor with her close friend Annabel Treon. Pic/Kanika Kapoor's Instagram account

Singer Kanika Kapoor's best friend, Annabel Treon, recently passed away. The singer took to Instagram to post a series of photos that feature her with her friend and shared her sorrow through these pictures. From her Instagram profile, one can see that Annabel Treon was a wellness and meditation coach.

Kanika shared the pictures and captioned them as, "My precious sister Annabel Rest In Peace I have no words to express how I feel today! Worse day of my life.. holding on to all the beautiful memories forever Love you"

Well-wishers and fans of Kanika sent thoughts and prayers her way. Among those who condoled Annabel's demise are Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, singer Harshdeep Kaur, singer-composer Manj Musik and Kubbra Sait. One of Kanika's Instagram followers wrote, "So sorry for your loss Kanika, just went through the loss of a close friend last month, I know exactly how it feels, gut-wrenching. Hope you find the strength to cope", while another said, "She is a great soul, she has been a survivor, her kindness and positivity will always be alive! RIP Annabel."

Kanika Kapoor had previously shared videos and pictures on social media that featured Annabel or her work. One such video that the singer shared was about her friend speaking about gratitude.

