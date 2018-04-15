Kanika Kapoor releases her first devotional single, Ik Onkar

Kanika Kapoor has released her first devotional song, Ik Onkar, which has a sacred significance



Kanika Kapoor, one of Bollywood 's sensational singers, unveils her first ever devotional single – Ik Onkar. Composed by Harpreet Singh, the music video features the singer herself. Ik Onkar is also Kanika's first release with Times Music.

The Ik Onkar Mool mantra has a sacred significance. It is the first hymn in the Adi Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the first composition to appear in the holy Granth of the Sikhs and the primary teaching uttered by Sri Guru Nanak Dev. It means - "One universal creator god. The name is the truth. Creative being personified. No fear. No hatred. Image of the undying, beyond birth, self-existent. By guru's grace."

Kanika Kapoor rose to fame after releasing 'Jugni Ji' in 2012 which went on to become one of the biggest singles of the year and earned her the 'Brit Asia TV Music Award' for Best Single. She then entered Bollywood with her debut song 'Baby Doll' from the movie Ragini MMS 2, 2014. Since then she has been a singing sensation and has given us some mind-boggling numbers, including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Roy), Lovely (Happy New Year), Kamli (Happy New Year), Chil Gaye Naina (NH 10), Tukur Tukur (Dilwale), and Da Da Dasse (Udta Punjab).

Kanika Kapoor says, "It's something I wanted to do since a long time as it's very close to my heart. Chanting or listening to the mool mantra Ik Onkar creates pure, powerful and positive thoughts which eliminate all negative things from the body and mind."

