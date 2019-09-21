Kanika Kapoor sashays at Milan Fashion Week

Kanika Kapoor, who is a renowned name in the world of fashion and Bollywood is now rubbing stalwarts with some of the biggest fashion icons at the Milan Fashion Week.

Kanika attended the shows for designers Brunello Cucinelli, Moschino and TODS. She was also part of an exclusive lunch hosted by the prestigious label Bvlgari. Dressed in the likes of Gucci and Rose Room Couture. Kanika truly made a fashion statement at the Milan Fashion Week.

Previously, Kanika has also walked for designers like Alberta Ferretti and Emilio Pucci.

