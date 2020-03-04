Kanika Kapoor to spread magic on Bappi Lahiri's musical renditions in Producer Manju Bharti's film

Producer Manju Bharti revealed that it is for the first time that people will get to experience the melodious voices of the amazing of Bappi Lahiri and Kanika Kapoor coming together! After giving us the terrific superhit songs like Baby Doll, and Chittiyan Kalaiyan, singer Kanika Kapoor will again do wonders on Bappi Lahiri's music in the film "Pyaar Mein Thoda Twist".



Bappi Lahiri

Recently, Bappi Lahiri recorded a super-duper fun song which is voiced by Kanika Kapoor and himself. Kanika has sung it in a totally new style, which people will like a lot! Producer Manju Bharti, director Partho Ghosh, and Bappi Lahiri have selected Kanika Kapoor for lending her voice to this song, whose lyrics are also like Reject and Select. At the same time, actor Mukesh J Bharti is also very excited about the songs of his upcoming film "Pyaar Mein Thoda Twist" which will be full of high-spirits and delight!

He revealed that his upcoming film is based on a very entertaining subject which will also give out some meaningful messages to the audience. "Pyaar Mein Thoda Twist" is full of many twists, which will entertain the audiences immensely!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever