Kanika Kapoor's new single to have Rajasthani folk influences

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor talks about her new single with the Meet Bros



Kanika Kapoor

After collaborating on songs like Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Kanika Kapoor has teamed up with composer duo Meet Bros for a single. The yet-untitled peppy song has a Rajasthani flavour to it. "I grew up listening to Ila Arunji's songs. It was a dream come true to sing a track that has Rajasthani folk influences," Kapoor says. The video was shot in the deserts of Rajasthan, Kishangarh and the City Palace of Jaipur. Local talent from the state was roped in to add authenticity to the dance.

Kanika Kapoor rose to fame after releasing 'Jugni Ji' in 2012 which went on to become one of the biggest singles of the year and earned her the 'Brit Asia TV Music Award' for Best Single. She then entered Bollywood with her debut song 'Baby Doll' from the movie Ragini MMS 2, 2014. Since then she has been a singing sensation and has given us some mind-boggling numbers, including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Roy), Lovely (Happy New Year), Kamli (Happy New Year), Chil Gaye Naina (NH 10), Tukur Tukur (Dilwale), and Da Da Dasse (Udta Punjab).

