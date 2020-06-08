Kanika Mann: My father asked me to leave my studies and said he will get me married

Kanika Mann, the actress known for her very successful and popular television show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, has recently spoken about how her father was very strict and wasn't ready to allow her to become an actress. From surreptitiously shooting a music video to getting scolded at home, she spilled the beans on all.

Speaking to Times of India, the actress said, "I knew that my father would never agree to it. So initially I thought of pursuing it without his knowledge and wanted to hide from him. But this couldn't have lasted for long. It was something that I could have never hidden from him as it would have come on TV had I not told him."

She added, "And it happened, I had shot for a music video without his knowledge and he saw it on TV and came to know about it. He was very angry and there was a lot of drama at home. My father asked me to leave my studies and said he will get me married as I was not listening to him. He asked me to return home. In my family not many have stepped out of the city and my relatives actually said that we had sent you to Chandigarh and you are defaming us by doing such things."

She then stated how his perception changed and how he happens to be very supportive of her. She continued, "It was a difficult phase. But now my father's doubts are clear. And if someone speaks anything against me, then he makes them understand why and what I am doing. Yes he is now very supportive."

The actress is now gearing up for a Punjabi song with Amar Sandhu called Ik Munda, which is all set to be out on June 11. She took to her Instagram account to share this with her fans, have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Releasing - 11.06.2020 !!! A post shared by Kanika Mann ðÂ¦Â (@officialkanikamann) onJun 7, 2020 at 3:31am PDT

She also keeps sharing candid pictures of herself on Instagram to keep everyone entertained!

