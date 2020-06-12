Kannada actress Mayuri Kyatari ties the knot with longtime friend

Mayuri Kyatari, a popular Kannada actress, has tied the knot with her longtime friend, Arun, on June 12. The actress got married at Sri Thirumalagiri Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple in JP Nagar, Bangalore. Mayuri shared a few moments from her wedding on social media, and her fan clubs, too, have shared some photos and videos from her wedding.

Sharing a lovely video on Instagram, Mayuri wrote, "Yes I am married 12/06/2020. 10 years of friendship given a meaning today. Vl update more shortly (sic)."

Mayuri looked stunning at her wedding in the traditional red and golden sari and temple jewellery. Her husband, Arun, wore a traditional south Indian attire along with a golden turban.

Mayuri Kyatari's fan clubs shared a few more pictures from the wedding. Take a look below:

Mayuri and her husband Arun look lovely together, don't they? Here's wishing Mayuri and Arun a happy married life!

