Search

Kannada actress Mayuri Kyatari ties the knot with longtime friend

Updated: Jun 12, 2020, 15:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Bengaluru

Nanna Prakara actress Mayuri Kyatari has got married to childhood friend Arun. The actress shared some pictures on social media.

Mayuri Kyatari with husband Arun. Picture/Instagram: chitrodyoga
Mayuri Kyatari with husband Arun. Picture/Instagram: chitrodyoga

Mayuri Kyatari, a popular Kannada actress, has tied the knot with her longtime friend, Arun, on June 12. The actress got married at Sri Thirumalagiri Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple in JP Nagar, Bangalore. Mayuri shared a few moments from her wedding on social media, and her fan clubs, too, have shared some photos and videos from her wedding.

Sharing a lovely video on Instagram, Mayuri wrote, "Yes I am married 12/06/2020. 10 years of friendship given a meaning today. Vl update more shortly (sic)."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Yes I am marriedâÂ¤ï¸Â 12/06/2020 10 years of friendship given a meaning today âÂ¤ï¸Â Vl update more shortly

A post shared by mayuri (@mayurikyatari) onJun 11, 2020 at 7:57pm PDT

Mayuri looked stunning at her wedding in the traditional red and golden sari and temple jewellery. Her husband, Arun, wore a traditional south Indian attire along with a golden turban.

Mayuri Kyatari's fan clubs shared a few more pictures from the wedding. Take a look below:

Mayuri and her husband Arun look lovely together, don't they? Here's wishing Mayuri and Arun a happy married life!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK