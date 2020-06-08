Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja's last Instagram post with his brothers leaves fans teary-eyed

Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 following a cardiac arrest. He was 39. South actors, cricketers, and politicians condoled his unfortunate demise on social media.

And now, his last Instagram post with his brothers, where he has shared a collage of two pictures, the old and the new, which he describes as then and now, has gone viral, and this has left his fans emotional and teary-eyed.

Have a look at the picture right here:

One user wrote- "RIP sir." (sic) Another one commented- "RIP SIR ..WE MISS YOU." (sic) This was followed by the folded hand emoji.

On May 2, his wife Meghana Raj also took to her Instagram account to share a picture of their second wedding anniversary celebrations with family. Take a look:

What was more devastating for the fans was to know that Raj was expecting a baby. On her Facebook account, the Member of the Parliament, 17th Lok Sabha, Mandya, Karnataka, Sumalatha Amarnath, wrote a heartbreaking note for the actor's demise. She wrote- "How do you look into a parent's face who have seen their worst nightmare come true right in front of their eyes and condole them ??

How does one condole a young girl , who was a bride hardly two years ago & who will be a mom in a few months ...who has lost a husband who is not even forty...who was healthy ,fit and full of life ..how will you explain this to a baby who will open his eyes one day to never see his father ?

Chiru Sarjha was a soft spoken , cool , laid back & lovable person ..who adored Ambareesh to the core , called him "Ambi Mama" and would refuse to even sit in front of him..he started his career in a movie with Ambareesh as his dad "Vayuputhra "

How do we reconcile ourselves to the fact that he's no more ?? Just like that..in a blink ??

Life was never fair..but this is too cruel..too heartbreaking..

My prayers are for his bereaved family..and his wife Meghna.. who is totally shattered at the moment...fate was too unkind to you...let God give you strength ..and your baby.. the love that you have lost.." (sic)

May his soul Rest In Peace!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news