Kannada star Yash pays a visit to the Srikanteshwara Temple with wife and daughter

Kannada star Yash has a staggering following down South and after the success of KGF: Chapter 1, he has established a solid fan-base for himself in the North as well. Just like all the other celebrities, he is also frequently seen visiting temples for blessings with his family.

Recently, he visited the Srikanteshwara Temple with wife Radhika Pandit and daughter Ayra for blessings! It seems all the celebrities are now fascinated by the idea of religion and spirituality. And Yash is no different or an exception. A fan club of the actor took to its Instagram account to share some pictures and videos and they are surely a treat for his fans.

Take a look:

On the work front, the actor made his debut in 2008 with Jambada Hudugi and saw a rise in his following over the years. He's now gearing up for the second chapter of KGF and this time, he will face off Sanjay Dutt, the antagonist of the story. The makers are yet to announce the release date and we hope they do it soon.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates