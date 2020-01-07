Kannada Superstar Kichcha Sudeepa gets a big surprise at his house, courtesy Salman Khan

2019 proved to be a rather memorable year for the Kannada Superstar Kichcha Sudeepa. He first starred in the sports drama, Pailwaan, which was followed by another juggernaut Sai Raa Narasimha Reddy, and finally ended the year with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. But it's not just on the professional front that he had a fruitful year.

On the personal front too, 2019 was a great year for the actor. In case you may have forgotten, Khan gifted a jacket to Sudeepa which had his favourite pets painted on its back and the actor even took to his Instagram account to share it.

Take a look:

And now, 2020 has also begun on a thunderous note for the Kannada star. Salman Khan, proving to be everyone's Bhaijaan, gifted a brand new BMW to his co-star and it totally left him and all of us surprised. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor wrote- Good always happens when u do good. Salman Khan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5 a sweetest gesture. Thank u for the luv u have showered on me n my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with u n to have had u visit us.

Have a look at the post right here:

Well, Sudeepa is already a massive star down South and after his appreciation in Dabangg 3, it seems a lot of doors in Bollywood would also open for the actor. Looking forward!

