Kannada superstar Sudeep shares picture with Salman Khan from sets of Dabangg 3

Joining Salman Khan for the third instalment of the 'Dabangg' franchise is Kannada superstar Sudeep.

Salman Khan and Sudeep

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 has been in the news ever since its inception. The fans of the actor are eagerly waiting to see what's in store for them. Joining Salman for the third instalment of the 'Dabangg' franchise is Kannada superstar Sudeep.

Salman has already completed the first schedule of the film. The actor is now shooting in Mumbai, where he was joined by Sudeep. The Kannada star wrapped up the first day of the shoot recently and posted a picture on his Twitter handle from the film's sets with none other than Dabangg Khan!

Heat was unbearable yet couldn't dominate the energy on set,,,, it was a thrilling day,, fabulous unit,, fantabulous people,,,,, a humongous Gym set up on Location is an added bonus. 1st day of #Dabangg3 wrappes wth smiles. Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan sir for making me feel at home. pic.twitter.com/MAdKTsVAlH — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) May 4, 2019

Sudeep also thanked the 53-year-old actor for welcoming him with warmth. "Heat was unbearable yet couldn't dominate the energy on set, it was a thrilling day, fabulous unit, fantabulous people, a humongous Gym set up on Location is an added bonus. 1st day of #Dabangg3 wrappes with smiles. Thanks, @BeingSalmanKhan sir for making me feel at home," he wrote.

As per media reports, Sudeep plays the villain in the film and will be seen in an intense face-off with Salman. While Salman's pictures from the sets of 'Dabangg 3' are going viral on the internet, Sudeep's look has been kept under wraps.

Earlier instalments of the hit franchise starred Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj in the negative roles. 'Dabangg 3' marks Sudeep's comeback to Hindi cinema after 'Rakhta Charitra 2', which was directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha reprises her role opposite Salman. Sonakshi, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 movie 'Dabangg', plays Rajjo in the film. The actor had earlier shared the look of her character on her Instagram account when she started shooting for the film.

While in Maheshwar for the first schedule of the film, Salman also filmed Dabangg's popular track 'Hud Hud Dabangg' and announced the same on Twitter. The actor kicked off the shoot for the film on April 1 when he jetted off to Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh to shoot with Arbaaz Khan and Prabhu Deva.

Salman has been keeping the audiences on their toes by sharing stills and behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's sets on his social media handles. 'Dabangg 3' is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in 'Wanted'.

As per media reports, Arbaaz will once again be seen playing Makkhi in the film. This is the third film in the 'Dabangg' series. The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. The film is scheduled to release on December 20.

Meanwhile, Salman's next film 'Bharat' is all set to hit the screens during Eid. The film stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu in pivotal roles. Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in 'Kalank', which released on April 17.

