Kannada TV actor Susheel Gowda dies by suicide

Kannada actor and fitness enthusiast Susheel Gowda died by suicide at his home in Mandya, Karnataka. He was known for his role in the popular Kannada soap Anthapura.

K Parashuram, Mandya Superintendent of Police, confirmed to Indianexpress.com, "Susheel Gowda took his own life in his house located in Induvalu, Mandya. His mortal remains have been handed over to the family after post-mortem. An investigation is now underway."

Aravind Kaushik, who directed Gowda's TV show Anthapura, took to Facebook to condole his demise. He wrote, "Sad news I heard. Susheel Gowda who played the lead in the tv serial Antahpura that I directed is no more. Rest in Peace."

Susheel Gowda played an important role in the upcoming Kannada film Salaga, directed by Duniya Vijay. However, the actor passed away before the film could be released. Duniya Vijay, too, took to Facebook to express sorrow over Gowda's demise.

Actor Karanvir Sharma took to Twitter to express his condolences as well. He tweeted:

My heart goes out to #SusheelGowda and his family and fans. ðÂ¤Â — Karanvir Sharma (@karanvirsharma9) July 8, 2020

Susheel Gowda's death has sent shockwaves across the Kannada film and TV industry as it comes on the heels of actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's death and Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide some days ago.

