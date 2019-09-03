Kanpur teacher has a rare collection of 700 different kinds of Ganesh idols

ganesh-chaturthi

Kanpur teacher Vikas Shrivastav has a rare collection of 700 different kinds of Ganesh idols

Kanpur

: A Kanpur based teacher on Tuesday showcased his collection of 700 different kinds of Lord Ganesh idols. A teacher by profession, Vikas Shrivastav told news agency ANI, "I have been collecting these idols for almost 20 years and now it has become a part of my routine, whenever I visited far off places, I used to purchase an idol for my collection. Since childhood, I have been collecting these idols and now I have a variety of idols ranging 2 cm to 50 cm in height."

The massive collection which occupies a major space in the house is a sight to behold as every idol presents a different picture of the place where it was made.

Commenting about the same, his wife, Priya Shrivastav said, "It is his hobby to collect the idols and I help him with it. Although cleaning these idols is a big task but I am supportive of my husband's devout nature."

On being questioned about making records, he said, "Whatever I have collected till date is a result of my devotion. Therefore, I do not intend to name my collection for any kind of record. It is just a matter of one's love for the lord."

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and elaborate pandals. The occasion celebrates birth of the deity.

