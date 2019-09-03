Kanpur teacher has a rare collection of 700 different kinds of Ganesh idols
The massive collection which occupies a major space in the house is a sight to behold as every idol presents a different picture of the place where it was made
Kanpur: A Kanpur based teacher on Tuesday showcased his collection of 700 different kinds of Lord Ganesh idols. A teacher by profession, Vikas Shrivastav told news agency ANI, "I have been collecting these idols for almost 20 years and now it has become a part of my routine, whenever I visited far off places, I used to purchase an idol for my collection. Since childhood, I have been collecting these idols and now I have a variety of idols ranging 2 cm to 50 cm in height."
The massive collection which occupies a major space in the house is a sight to behold as every idol presents a different picture of the place where it was made.
Commenting about the same, his wife, Priya Shrivastav said, "It is his hobby to collect the idols and I help him with it. Although cleaning these idols is a big task but I am supportive of my husband's devout nature."
On being questioned about making records, he said, "Whatever I have collected till date is a result of my devotion. Therefore, I do not intend to name my collection for any kind of record. It is just a matter of one's love for the lord."
The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and elaborate pandals. The occasion celebrates birth of the deity.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI
-
The Ambanis on Monday hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home Antilia and invited members from the film, sports and business fraternity to grace the occasion. Nita and Mukesh Ambani, their son Anant, elder son Akash Ambani with wife Shloka and daughter Isha Ambani welcomed the guests.
-
The Ambanis - Nita and Mukesh Ambani, put out a magnificent and star-studded show to welcome Ganpati into their home, which was bedecked in flowers. The decoration included diyas at the entrance of Antilia and chandeliers made out of flowers and lights covering the roof. Orange and white flowers with Swastikas and Om symbols added to festivities
-
Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 is a special occasion for the Ambanis as it is the first one after the weddings of Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta, and Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal
-
Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani looked elegant as ever for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. While Nita Ambani opted for a red salwar kameez, her daughter Isha preferred pink for the event
-
The matriarch of the Ambani family, Kokilaben Ambani was present in a pink sari at the luxurious Antilia located at Altamount Road in south Mumbai
-
Mukesh Ambani's younger brother Anil Ambani came with his wife Tina Ambani at the Ambani residence to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha
-
Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan along with wife and son Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan arrived at Antilia in their all-white co-ordinated outfits
-
From the cricket world, Sachin Tendulkar came with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, son Arjun Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. The cricket legend donned a maroon kurta and his son opted for a blue one. Standing alongside her husband, Anjali and daughter Sara looked graceful in magenta pink and light green outfits
-
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai with wife Sharmila Thackeray
-
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray arrived for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai with wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray
-
Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit graced the event with her husband Sriram Madhav Nene sporting an elegant taffy pink saree. While her husband wore white kurta pyjama with a maroon jacket.
-
Arbaaz Khan attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai with Giorgia Andriani and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Atul Agnihotri
-
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Arjun Rampal with partner Gabriella Demetriades attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Actor Isha Koppikar arrived with her husband Timmy Narang for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Dressed in a vibrant and colourful saree, Isha looked every bit gorgeous while Timmy opted for a simple white kurta pajama
-
Business tycoon Adar Poonawalla with wife Natasha Poonwalla attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Actor Vidya Balan too arrived with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur for the celebration. Dressed in Kanjeevaram Saree, Vidya looked beautiful and elegant. Siddharth complementing his stunning wife wore a yellow ethnic outfit
-
Karisma Kapoor and Athiya Shetty looked glam as they attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a floral outfit with danglers as she attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
In picture: Anil Kapoor arriving for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani residence, Antilia in Mumbai
-
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai in a red kurta and white pajama
-
Actress Kriti Sanon sparkled in white as she attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai with a guest
-
Business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla with wife Neerja Birla and daughter attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Kajol attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif with sister Isabella attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Ileana D'Cruz entered solo in a peach dress with intricate magenta work paired with a heavy neckpiece for the occasion
-
Bollywood star couple Suniel Shetty with wife Mana Shetty also attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
The 'Bhidu' of Bollywood Jackie Shroff attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai wearing a Nehru cap
-
Author and columnist Shobhaa De attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai with her family
-
Minister for Rural Development, Women and Child Development Pankaja Munde with son Aryaman attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Yuvraj Singh arrived with his mother Shabnam for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
In picture: Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogale smiles for the camera as he arrives at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai in ethenic outfit
-
Actor Armaan Jain attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar with Shabana Azmi attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife Rukmini Sahay, father Nitin Mukesh and brother Naman Nitin Mukesh attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Actor Rahul Bose attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Veteran actress Rekha attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai in her trademark Kanjeevaram sari
-
Indian cricketer and Mumbai Indians' star Hardik Pandya attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani residence, Antilia in Mumbai. He wore a navy blue Jodhpuri Suit.
-
Anu Malik too graced the ceremony with his wife and daughters Anmol Malik and Ada Malik. The ace music composer looked he looked simple yet smart in sage ethnic attire
-
Raju Hirani attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Veteran actor Jeetendra attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai with wife Manisha and kids
-
Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Director Madhur Bhandarkar with wife Renu attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence Antilia in South Mumbai
The Ambani family hosted a grand party at their residence Antilia to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2019. The Bachchans, Tendulkars, Khans, Anil and Tina Ambani, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Sriram Nene, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Katrina Kaif were among the guests who attended the celebrations
